OPP reopen camera investigation at CCI

COLLINGWOOD - Local police have reopened their investigation into video cameras that were found installed in music rooms at Collingwood Collegiate Institute.

Late last year, it was discovered there were cameras installed without the knowledge of school administration.

Police had concluded their investigations after the cameras that were discovered were removed by Simcoe County District School Board staff.

Police now say further information has come forward that suggests some students had used those classrooms to change their clothes prior to and after performances by groups such as the marching band.

According to police, detectives from the Collingwood-Blue Mountains OPP crime unit are conducting the investigation.

Letters from school board superintendent Jackie Kavanagh to parents of students from the school were sent out May 18. In the letter, Kavanagh says the cameras had been in place for the last five years in six classrooms.

Parents were told that the school board's human resources department was also informed and an internal investigation took place from December 2016 to February 2017.

The police investigation continues.