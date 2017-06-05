Police charge man after finding cannabis plants

COLLINGWOOD - OPP have charged a man with drug offences and seized numerous marijuana plants at a home in Collingwood Sunday night.

Officers were investigating a disturbance at a residence on Napier Street when officers discovered a number of marijuana plants.

All told police seized 33 marijuana plants.

Charged is a 30 year-old Collingwood, he is facing two counts of production of marijuana under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on June 27.