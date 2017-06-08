(STAFF) — Students looking for post secondary school options now have more to choose from.

Lakehead University and Georgian College signed an agreement Thursday formalizing their partnership to bring increased degree options to central Ontario.

Two new combined programs were also announced that will begin September 2018.

Presidents of the two institutions signed the Lakehead-Georgian Partnership in front of both boards of governors and government representatives including Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, Oro-Medonte Township Mayor Harry Hughes, Simcoe North MPP Patrick Brown and Orillia Coun. Ted Emond.

“Today is a very special day for Lakehead University and Georgian College,” Lakehead president and CEO Dr. Brian Stevenson said. “We have the great pleasure of announcing two more programs that will be offered to students under the Lakehead-Georgian Partnership, thereby doubling the number to four programs designed to give students the practical and theoretical skills they need to succeed in the workforce.”

Georgian president and CEO Dr. MaryLynn West-Moynes said the two institutions continue to work diligently and creatively together.

"This will ensure our partnership grows to meet the need for degree-level education in our communities,” she said. “With the Lakehead campus in Orillia and Georgian’s main campus in Barrie, we are proud to serve students and employers with innovative, collaborative programs for today’s economy.”

Lakehead-Georgian programs allow students to complete a university degree and college credential in only four years, combining academic and applied learning to graduate job-ready, West-Moynes added.

Two new programs will begin in September 2018 and include an Honours Bachelor of Science in Applied Life Science Degree with a biotechnology health diploma as well as an Honours Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with a computer programmer diploma

Students in the first two Lakehead-Georgian Partnership programs will begin their classes this September in a Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical) Degree with an electrical engineering technology advanced diploma, the first engineering degree in central Ontario

The other program beginning this fall is the Honours Bachelor of Arts and Science - Environmental Sustainability (Specialization in Ecosystem Management) Degree with an environmental technician diploma.