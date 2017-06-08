Jake Wilson had some serious hype to live up to heading into his first season of NCAA Division 1 baseball with Bowling Green State University.

After all, the New Lowell resident and Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School graduate carried some pretty big expectations with him to the diamond after he was named the Mid-American Conference’s (MAC) preseason freshman of the year by both Baseball America and DIBaseball.com.

“I struggled at the start of the year,” the 19-year-old speedy centre-fielder admits. “It was a big transition for me playing with new teammates, new coaches and in a new atmosphere. It was certainly different.

“It took me quite a bit to get used to, but when I got used to it, that’s when I started to turn it on,” Wilson added.

Did he ever.

Wilson was named the MAC freshman of the year after pacing all conference freshmen with a .305 batting average and 31 RBIs, both school-highs this season.

He also led the Falcons with eight stolen bases and a .387 on-base percentage.

Wilson knew he couldn’t focus on the expectations that came with his preseason honours if he was to get back to being the player he knew he could be.

“I had to put that aside during the season, because if I thought about that all I could think about was that I would struggle,” said Wilson, who was taken in the 39th round of the 2016 MLB draft by the Boston Red Sox, but instead opted to attend Bowling Green State in Ohio. “I just had to stay focused on winning and doing the best for the team.”

Wilson is just the second Bowling Green State player to win the award. Former Montreal Expos infielder Andy Tracy earned the same honours in 1993.

“Before the season started they gave me that (MAC Preseason Freshman of the Year), so I thought they knew me,” Wilson said of winning the award. “I also worked for it, but I never really expected to win it.”

After hitting a stellar .430 with 25 RBIs, 24 runs and 21 stolen bases last season with the Great Lake Canadians (an elite level baseball program here in Ontario) last year, Wilson knew the leap to NCAA Division 1 baseball and university life would require some adjustment.

“Nothing too much at the plate, it was more just the atmosphere and my teammates, and starting to bond with them,” said the six-foot, 164-pound outfielder, whose older brother, Zac, plays college baseball at Davenport University in Grand Rapids, Mich. “It was a good bond I had to create with them.

“They had to trust me and I had to learn how to trust them, so it just took a bit for me to get used to it.”

Wilson had a home run and five doubles, scoring 19 runs and finished the season with 57 hits, second on the team.

Settled in, Wilson finished the year on a tear. Over the final six games, he had 18 hits to post an impressive .621 average at the plate. In the final series against Elon, he went 8-for-10.

A selective hitter at the plate, Wilson’s strength lies in his ability to get on base. He drew 18 walks, while striking out just 24 times.

“They put me at the top of the order, so I had to do whatever I could to get on base,” he said. “Whether it be a walk, base hit, fielder’s choice or whatever. Hit my pitch and find any way to get on. If I got on, I did my job.”

When he did, he was a threat to steal. While he had eight bags last year, he believes there’s much more where that came from.

“I plan on stealing a lot more in the future,” Wilson said. “All I have to do is get on base and put the team first. Once you put the team first, the stats take care of themselves.”

While he’s more of a prototypical speedy contact hitter right now, Wilson also believes there’s room to grow when it comes to his power and improving on the home run and five doubles he hit this year.

“My baseball coaches are trying to help me work hard in trying to put on weight, and hopefully getting more power on my swing,” he said. “I think I can do that if I really hit the weight room hard and try to gain some weight.

Still, Wilson had those team-high 31 RBIs.

“I came up clutch in a few moments, but in a few other moments if I had power I would be able to do more and drive in more runs for the team,” he explained. “I’ve really got to develop in getting stronger in the offseason.”

Defence has always been a big part of his game and was once again this season with the Falcons. He started in centre field in 48 of their 49 games this season, posting a stellar .978 fielding percentage.

“When I was playing for the Great Lake Canadians when I was in high school, the coaches always taught me if you’re playing strong defence we’ll find a place to put you in the lineup,” Wilson said. “Defence has always been my No. 1 priority, making sure I’m strong out there just so I could get as much playing time as possible.”

The adjustments also came off the field and in the classroom. He had to learn how to take care of himself being away from home and how to juggle busy baseball and school schedules.

“There were a lot of things on my mind, a lot of new things,” Wilson said. “It was just the transition that got me thinking while I was playing and I finally figured out how to separate everything that wasn’t baseball related when I was at the plate or on the field.”

His time management skills had to be there. With classes every day and plenty of road trips, balancing his schedule and time was essential.

“My family helped me with some skills,” Wilson said of the help he got from his parents, Brent and Kathy, and Zac.

He also found he could lean on his older teammates.

“Really it was mostly the seniors on the team, helping and pointing us in the right direction,” said Wilson, who is majoring in exercise science. “The seniors that left were really great guys and I’m sad to see them go.”

Wilson will spend much of his time on the baseball diamond this summer. He leaves on June 1st to play to play summer ball in Connecticut for the Danbury Westerners Baseball Club in the New England Collegiate Baseball League.

The regular season runs to the beginning of August and just how much time he gets before having to head back to Bowling Green State University in the fall depends on how they do in the playoffs.

Wilson is happy with how his freshman year went, but he knows he must continue to develop if he’s to get drafted higher in the MLB draft after his third year of school.

“Putting in the work consistently is the only way you get better,” he said.