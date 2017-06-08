OPP searching for missing woman

COLLINGWOOD - OPP Officers are presently searching for a missing person in Collingwood and asking for the public's assistance in locating this female.

Missing is 54 year-old Dianne BELKNAP of Clearview Township. She is described as 5'7" tall, approximately 180 lbs with brown/blonde shoulder length straight hair. She is believed to be wearing a black t-shirt, dark grey coloured pants with a black ball cap and was last seen leaving the hospital walking north bound from that location.

OPP officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment with the assistance from the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and OPP Canine Unit are searching at this time as there is concern related to her health.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing person is asked to contact the Collingwood OPP detachment at 705-445-4321 or the OPP Provincial Communications Centre at 1-888-310-1122.