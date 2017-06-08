After completing one of the most successful Barrie Royals seasons in seven years, it’s no surprise that the under-19 junior girls team (sixth place in Divison 1) was full of talent.

The team was comprised of grades 12, 11 and 10 students from as far as one hour from Barrie.

Among the graduating players include Natalie Liguori and Jacey Aikens; both have accepted university scholarships to play basketball this coming fall.

Ligouri, the Royals point guard and captain, has committed to play basketball for the Ottawa University Gee Gees, while Aikens, the versatile five-foot-11 Royals guard/forward is slated to play for the cross-town rival Carleton University Ravens.

Their growth in the sport of basketball can largely be attributed to the Barrie Royals program.

“My coaches helped so much. They all knew where I wanted to be, so they were pushing me all of the time, so it helped a lot,” said Ligouri, who will have played six years of competitive basketball following this season.

Neither Ligouri nor Aikens reside in Barrie, but since playing in the more heavily populated city, they’ve each taken their game to the next level.

Aikens made the transition from her hometown of Collingwood to the Barrie program during her Grade 9 year, and there were certainly growing pains.

“It was kind of an adjustment because the players were all as good as me, but when I played for Collingwood I was kind of the star,” said Aikens.

Hailing from Tottenham, Ligouri attributes this season specifically to improving how she performs around the rim.

“I learned this season that there are going to be bigger girls so finishing around the basket is important,” said the Royals point guard.

Ligouri is expected to be the Gee Gees back-up point guard this fall. Described by her teammates and coaches as a player who is “vocal” and a “natural leader,” she comfortably fits the position as primary ball handler and floor general.

“She’s controls the tempo, is a good scorer, and she really brings the girls together when things aren’t going well,” said Royals head coach Dana MacIntosh.

If Liguori can facilitate play at the same rate she did in the Ontario Basketball Association (OBA), the feisty guard could make a strong case for a starting role for the fall of 2018, since the current starting point guard will have graduated by then.

“Nat is always first to the gym, she’ll always put in the extra minutes; she’ll put in a lot of work into the weight room,” said the Georgian Grizzlies alumni MacIntosh. “She can definitely just in personality-wise fight for minutes that way. She treats every practice as a game.”

Liguori has intensified her work ethic ever since she chose to specifically pursue basketball.

“Because I’m undersized I know I have to work harder, I have to put in more minutes to get where I need to be,” said the St. Thomas Aquinas graduate.

Liguroi competed on basketball, soccer, volleyball and track-and-field teams for her high school, but has a particular draw to the hoop.

Aikens enjoys accelerating up and down the basketball court as well, but she does so in a vastly different way.

The Collingwood native poses a unique match-up to opposing teams. She has great size to beat smaller guards in the post, but her lethal three-point shooting can also intimidate bigger players.

Aikens was sidelined for part of the Royals season with ankle injuries, but when healthy she, too, made some noticeable improvements.

“She had a really good game against Ottawa (at the Ontario Cup) where the girl she was guarding is going to Ottawa next year, too. She shut her down. Defensively, her defence has really improved,” said MacIntosh.

With two Carleton Ravens training sessions under her belt, Aikens is excited to return to the nation’s capital for training camp over the summer, as she specifically targets being stronger around the perimeter.

“I know that at the next level they’re better defenders. I haven’t played that much guard recently because I was pretty tall on our Barrie team, so I’ll have to get that back up,” said Aikens, who is expected to be pencilled in as a guard for Carleton this season.

Aikens and Liguori are two of a handful of Royals basketball players expected to take their games to the next level.

While the newest Carleton and Ottawa recruits get used to the three-point line a step farther away from the basket and to competing against athletes up to five years older than them, the most difficult transition will likely be replacing this Royals team.

“That has been one of my favourite teams I’ve ever been on. That was a really competitive team,” said Liguori.