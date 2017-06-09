CCI wins first national classroom makeover

COLLINGWOOD - The sound of excited chatter and kids writing on the tables could be some teachers idea of a nightmare.

For Collingwood Collegiate business teacher Donna Thomson it was music to her ears.

That’s because her students were celebrating in their brand new classroom after being selected as the first winner in a national extreme classroom makeover contest hosted by Staples and Staples Business Advantage.

“Every classroom needs a room like this,” said Thomson. “We talk about collaborative thinking and the importance of that, but in my entrepreneur class we talk about the importance of that in the workplace as well.”

For Staples it is a win as well.

Being in the forefront of an ever-evolving marketplace, the contest was designed to bring secondary students to a level of understanding in the collaborative workplace.

With the support of four of their suppliers, the makeover included everything from new workspaces to the stationary and hard essentials of what today’s office are starting to look like.

“If you are out in the business world, the workspaces are changing, there are a lot more collaborative spaces where people will meet for an informal meeting, to sit together to brainstorm,” said Margaret Blake, vice-president of merchandising and purchasing for Staples. “So we see the walls coming down in the office and likewise in the classroom.

“CCI is our first winners and we are ecstatic on how the students embraced the space, tool that are within the space, and I have noticed already the students asking their teachers to sign the space out,” she added.

For Grade 11 student Kate Wessel this is a huge win, not only because of the work she put in with CCI’s entry including producing a video, but she also sees the benefit of a more collaborative workspace.

“For me I am really excited to be able to use this room because I am an entrepreneurial; this summer I will be starting my own company and having a room like this you are just allowed to go beyond the normal classroom boundaries, it is so different from the normal classroom,” she said. “Something like having all these whiteboards on the table and stuff, you can brainstorm, erase your ideas.”

Wessel has the enreprennurial bug naturally; her father operates his own business and learned by watching and listening.

“I know that I have a creative side but I also know that I have a business side. So being able to combine those I think that it will help us be successful in our generations and with the lack of jobs being able to create your own job is what you have to do now and just being prepared to go out into the real world and use these skills,” Wessel said. “So I think that being able to use this room is going to be very successful for CCI and I am looking forward to using it.”

Both her teacher and Staples agrees.

“Nurturing collaboration and creativity in your employees helps develop entrepreneurial opportunities for your company so that is something that we wanted to inspire in our students so that they could be entrepreneurial coming form our school with a curriculum base behind it,” said Thomson.

“So we did the research behind that. One of things we did was go down to switch video in Collingwood and got a feel about collaborative spaces and what is was going to look like. Then we did some research on companies like Google and Pixar and read about 21st century competencies from the government and the international research that supports the importance of being a collaborative thinker,” Blake said.

As Thomson sees it, this space at the school brings everything full circle for her students and the others in the school who will be taking advantage. Having been given the opportunity to bring the proper tools into the learning environment will only better prepare the students when they head out into either the job force or as their own bosses.

“I think that in my opinion that it is so much more important now that kids are so connected with technology,” said Thomson.

