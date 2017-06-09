Georgian Bay, despite being a far flung area, was a tightly knit neighbourhood. And Collingwood, as a solid and speedy link south from Georgian Bay through Collingwood and Simcoe County, played a prominent role in building and linking that community.

The story of one family, which operated through and relied on Collingwood but didn't actually live there, illustrates how Collingwood and Georgian Bay were inextricably tied.

The Beatty family arrived from Ireland to Upper Canada in 1835. They started off in Thorold, near Niagara Falls, building a business there with mills, a tannery and other interests. One son, William, got himself an education - with three degrees - at Victoria College in Cobourg.

In 1863, William and his brother James and father William Sr. arrived in Simcoe County looking for other opportunities. They were told about a plot of timberland that had been forfeited to the Crown by two brothers. The location was just to the north of the mouth of the Seguin River in the area of where Parry Sound is today. It was part of a parcel of 50 square miles of virgin forest in the Canadian Shield and there was already a sawmill constructed there. The Beattys snapped it up. They also grabbed two additional plots of land - 234 square miles and another 50 square miles on Moon River to the south.

William Jr. finished work on a survey of the Parry Sound Road, linking his territory to Toronto through the Muskoka Road to Simcoe County. The road's survey had been started by a fellow Victoria College student - John Dennis. Dennis had started it just as the Beattys arrived to the shores of Georgian Bay, and William Jr. completed it in four years.

The Beattys' link with Simcoe County was strengthened with the construction of the Waubuno steamer. The family commissioned the vessel from famed Port Robinson shipbuilder, Melancthon Simpson in 1865. The Waubuno was 193 tons and the only reliable link with civilization for northern residents in the Georgian Bay area - through Collingwood, where it was based. The Waubuno was actually finished in Collingwood - the hull being built at Port Robinson on the Welland Canal and then towed to Collingwood for the installation of the machinery.

Collingwood was also where the railhead terminal was for the Northern Railway, making it even more important as a transportation hub for the area around the town as well as the the environs of Georgian Bay which were served by Beatty's budding transport network.

In 1867, the year of Confederation, the Beattys purchased an additional 2200 acres at the mouth of the Seguin River with plans for a town, which would become Parry Sound. They started a stage service giving locals access to Bracebridge. It was along the same road William had finished the survey of, running south to Muskoka, linking Simcoe County and through it to Toronto.

The family built a grist-mill for their new town - the grain coming, for the most part, from Collingwood.

The new paper, the Northern Advocate, bought newsprint from Collingwood.

A doctor - arriving from a stint in Collingwood - settled in Parry Sound. A teacher, who lived in Collingwood, moved to Parry Sound to teach the new settlers' children.

A new church built by the Beattys attracted worshippers from all along the coast of Georgian Bay.

Men in Parry Sound found wives in Collingwood and Simcoe County. For example (and perhaps a clearly mission-oriented one) Millford White, a lumberjack from just north of Parry Sound "visited Collingwood in the summer of 1870, with the sole objective of finding a wife. Miriam Adams of Barrie, through a married friend was introduced and a date set for the fall of the year. As of 1920, the couple are still together and celebrating their 50th anniversary," according to an anniversary notice in the Barrie Examiner.

Around this period in the late 1860s, William Jr. picked up a nickname that would stick for the rest of his life: Governor.

He ran for federal office in 1867, losing by nine votes when he was unable to get a boatload of supporters to the polls in time. The polling station was in Sault Ste. Marie.

The Beattys, always looking for opportunities, split up the family business to let the brothers follow their interests. William bought out his brother and father, and stuck with the Parry Sound area for the most part. He sold some of his land to a guy named Anson Green Phelps Dodge, who was very big in lumber in both Canada and the United States. Dodge owned mills in New York State and Pennsylvania as well as near Belle Ewart, and just outside of Orillia.

Beatty continued to run the Waubuno and live in Parry Sound. His success at building up Parry Sound allowed a competitor to appear in Collingwood less than a decade after the creation of the town.

Thomas and John Long, both originally from Ireland, arrived in Collingwood in 1857 and built up a transportation business. In 1876 they launched the Northern Belle as competition to the Waubuno. Eventually the Longs and Beatty merged and formed the Georgian Bay Transportation Company.

In November 1879, the Waubuno sank in a storm and dragged the company into a series of lawsuits. After an expensive couple of years, the ship and the company were exonerated. In 1882, the company added the Manitoulin, built to replace the Waubuno which was lost to fire. The Asia, another Georgian Bay Transportation Company vessel, sank, with the loss of 100 lives. Eventually, the government absorbed the company into the Great Northern Transit Company Ltd. - and Beatty was the primary stockholder.

When Beatty died in 1898, his obituary was published in the Collingwood papers, where the loss of the Governor was noted: "Truly he earned the endearing title of 'Governor' which was universally accorded him... His reputation extended far beyond the borders of the town and district where his life's work has been spent."

Georgian Bay remains a solid, if watery, link for the communities that line its shores. Collingwood remains as one of The Bay's major centres, a position strengthened by Beatty's early investment and ties that continued to hold long after William and his brother and father were gone.

Tom Villemaire is a former editor of papers in Simcoe County, including the Orillia Packet & Times, Midland Free Press, Barrie Examiner, Innisfil Examiner and Enterprise-Bulletin, and is the author of two history books. He now runs historylab.ca, podcasts and can be reached at tom@historylab.ca.