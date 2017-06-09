Physique champ no poser

COLLINGWOOD - Ultimate discipline in diet and exercise has brought Luke McMillan to the top of the podium in men’s physique.

The Collingwood resident won first place in the 2017 Ontario Physique Association’s (OPA) Ontario Championships May 27 held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre amongst a large field of competitors.

McMillan has earned his provincial title said chiropractor Dr. Adam Martynuik, who works out of the Northwood Fitness Club, where McMillan works out and is the director of personal training.

“I have personally seen him work tirelessly over the past three years on training his physique for the aesthetic appeal,” Martynuik said.

“He trains physically two to three hours a day with resistance training and 24 hours a day with a disciplined nutritional regime necessary to attain a level of conditioning that others only aspire to.”

McMillan has been competing for the last four years, but weight training for the past 15 years.

“This is one sport in particular where you actually get better with age because of the muscle maturity and density that comes over time,” said McMillan who expects to peak in his mid thirties.

The 24-year-old who stands six-feet, one half inch and weighed 194 pounds at provincials, has landed a spot in the national competition.

“My goal is to get first place in the nationals to win my IFBB (International Federation of Body Builders) pro card that qualifies you to compete in the pro circuit,” he said.

But he doesn’t plan to compete until next year, opting to build more muscles before then.

McMillan has come a long way since being an overweight child growing up in a single-parent home in Owen Sound.

“I had the hardest time losing weight,” he said.

But he played lacrosse throughout high school and discovered a love of weight lifting there.

In 2015, McMillan placed fifth in the OPA Gala event. After that he focused on some “weak points.” He returned to the same competition the in 2016 to win it.

Five months of work 24/7 went into his preparation for the provincials.

“The hardest thing is not the training - I love to train - it’s the dieting 24/7. There are no off days.

“What people don’t realize is there is a lot of chemistry and science involved in the actual dieting process for that five months leading into a show. My food is weighed down to the gram.”

Eating a mix of protein, fat and carbohydrate every three hours, McMillan can never eat restaurant food. He consumes no alcohol, no bread, no dairy (he is intolerant) and no sugar. He can have coffee or tea with caffeine and can have spices.

Men’s physique is a new sport that was started to replace what classic body building in the days of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“Body builders keep pushing bigger and bigger and bigger, whereas in men’s physique it’s not all about size. Size is important but it’s symmetry, its proportion and conditioning, and getting body fat levels down as low as 3%,” he said.

The difference between CrossFit training and physique training is that CrossFit is more like Olympic lifting while incorporating speed.

“One thing I don’t like with CrossFit is your susceptibility to injury is very high,” he said; because many people doing CrossFit aren’t in good enough shape to maintain proper form while speed lifting. Physique lifting is more controlled and holds are longer to retain muscle stimulation.

At physique competitions, athletes are on stage holding a pose front, side, back and other side.

“Your whole goal is to present the physique that you have been building for the last 10, 15, 25 years,” he said.

Unlike in the past when athletes starved themselves before competition, more scientific based dieting has proven far superior.

“We don’t want to starve ourselves at all. We want to focus on nutrient timing and eating every three hours to keep the metabolic response high and efficient,” he said.

The day before the show, McMillan drinks 12 litres of water and then none on the day of the show.

McMillan said there are drugs involved in the sport but McMillan said he doesn’t take drugs.

“Some people look for the easy way out. I’d rather take the hardest route and compete against guys who are on drugs and if I can win it I feel that much better about myself.”

The most difficult thing with a 24/7 regime is how it affects daily life. McMillan and his partner have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter and are expecting a son in late August.

“They are my biggest supporters. The hardest thing with this sport is having that support system,” he said.

But McMillan thrives on challenging himself.

“What I love about the sport is the amount of determination and discipline it requires to compete at a high level.

“I think it’s fascinating to see how you can push your body to that level. Looking like a human anatomy chart is pretty cool,” he said.

McMillan said a lot of people don’t know he competes.

“I keep it pretty quiet,” he said, adding that he doesn’t bring his trophies and plaques into work.

“For me, I’ve always loved to train, so it gives me a purpose to push my body,” he said.

giselewintonsarvis@yahoo.com

Twitter.com/GiseleSarvis