Pride flag flies for the first time at SCI

STAYNER - Anyone going through the lobby at Stayner Collegiate Institute (SCI) will see something that they won’t have seen before: The Pride Flag, in time for June’s Fierté Simcoe Pride celebration in Simcoe County.

“This is a first for Stayner Collegiate. We are raising the Pride flag for the first time and it will have a place of honour in our lobby for the month of June,” said anice Ellerby, principal at SCI, to a crowd of students in the lobby of the school.

This is a big step for one of the smaller communities represented by the Simcoe County District School Board said Glenn Stephenson, a teacher with the SCDSB and member of the Equity Inclusion team representing the Board.

“It means for the school board that to have one of the smallest communities supporting and recognizing the rights of the LGBT community it shows that we are supporting making sure that all of our students and staff are safe and accepted at school and at work,” said Stephenson. “But we are also challenging or other staff or students that are not identified or don’t identify with community to be allies. I think that it is moving beyond just raising a flag but it is creating safe spaces. I think that raising the flag is that first step in saying, ‘you know what, we are not going to tolerate homophobic slurs (or) transphobia’ and that is going to help us create those safe spaces.”

In May, the SCDSB approved four strategic priorities to guide the work of the board from 2017-2022.

One of the four priorities is equity, diversity and inclusion. Equity and inclusion has been an area of focus for the SCDSB in recent years.

“By including equity, diversity and inclusion as one of our strategic priorities, we will ensure that all students, families and staff are aware of our commitment to equitable, inclusive and safe schools,” said director of education Steve Blake at a recent board meeting.

“We have to remember to that when we are looking at aspects of communities that the identities that exist people may not feel safe enough. Even in this small community to feel comfortable sharing those aspects of their identify that they would want to and this is the stuff that is going to allow people to be their authentic selves in our school and school system, says Stephenson.

Bayley Coutts, a Grade 12 student at SCI, has been working with the newly formed gay-straight alliance (GSA) team at the school for the last semester and is seeing the beginning of a little more understanding among students.

“It’s been a little rough starting up; it’s a small town and everyone has their ideals, but I think that we are getting a little better,” said Coutts. “But I still think that there needs to be support from the teachers saying that hate is not acceptable here.”

For Coutts. it is just a matter of people getting the idea that not everyone is the same.

“Just having the Pride flag here and administration saying that homophobic behaviour is not acceptable here, you cannot say these slurs that it is going to help a lot,” said Coutts.

“It isn’t easy for people to come out, but I think that having the GSA here it gives people someone to talk to. Even if you haven’t come out because you don’t want to you still have people that you can talk to about it and trusting them that you are not going to be telling them your secret.”

