Wasaga Rotary kicks off Corvette summer lottery

The Rotary Club of Wasaga Beach kicked off its 18th annual Corvette charity lottery on June 5th with the unveiling of the main prize, a gorgeous 2017 CorvetteStingray Coupe. The Club’s goal is to raise $80,000 for distribution amongst fourteen important charities in Simcoe County.

The main prize is the 2017 Corvette Stingray valued at $78,211. The final draw date is September 30. A $1,000 cash early bird prize (draw date July 3, 2017) is also up for grabs.

With only 2,000 tickets printed, the odds to win this exotic car are phenomenal.

The cost of each ticket is $100. Tickets can be ordered by visiting www.CorvetteLottery.com or by phone at 1-866-443-9688. See the website for a list of retail locations where tickets are also available. Tickets are authorized for sale under ACGO lottery licence #8869.