CCI recognizes their athletes at banquet

COLLINGWOOD - Collingwood Collegiate Institute (CCI) had another successful year in its sporting competitions, so it must have been difficult to pick one senior male and female athlete of the year.

Grade 12 graduating student Lyle Porter was chosen as the senior male athlete of the year and Grade 11 student Olivia Westbrooke was chosen as the female athlete of the year.

With another year to go, Westbrooke said she was “surprised” that she won the girls award.

However, she made CCI history this year, bringing home three gold medals from the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Association (OFSAA) championships.

Westbrooke played sports in all three seasons. In the fall she led the senior girls cross-country running team to a GBSSA championship and she came sixth at the OFSAA championship, said teacher and Nordic ski coach Bill Hewitt.

In the spring, she played on the seniors girls soccer team, never backing off balls all season and proved to be a skilled player.

“But where Olivia really shone was on the snow,” Hewitt said. “She won the GBSSA championship. Then she became the first OFSAA champion for CCI as a Nordic skier.”

She also led the relay team to gold and the girls team finished first overall in points for the third gold.

Westbrooke said winning the award is a good accomplishment.

“I didn’t expect it because I’m only in Grade 11,” she said.

Her No. 1 highlight of the year was the OFSAA Nordic competition. Her No. 2 highlight came with the cross-country running team.

“It was really nice being a senior and being able to help out with the newcomers,” she said.

Track and soccer were also in her realm, but she didn’t get to compete in track due to an injury.

Next year she plans to come back for her final high school year at CCI and compete on four teams.

Teacher and senior boys basketball coach Daryl Sproule said Porter has maintained a standard of excellence throughout his high school career.

Whereas many athletes specialize in one sport, Porter is an all-around athlete who competed in volleyball, basketball and rugby as well as keeping a high academic average.

“It’s worth noting that each of those three teams won their GBs (Georgian Bay Secondary Schools Association Championships) thanks in no small part to his contributions,” said Sproule. Porter always puts forth an impressive and aggressive effort into sports.

“I see him every day in practice as he battles like it’s the OFSAA finals.”

The senior boys basketball team made it to the Ontario championships making CCI history. Porter scored and battled like he was six-foot-seven, although he’s about six-foot-two, said Sproule.

“Every team would like to have more guys like Lyle Porter,” Sproule said.

After the ceremony, Porter said he though it was pretty cool “to showcase all the work I’ve put in.”

His No. 1 highlight of the year was “going to OFSAA with the basketball team and being competitive there,” he said.

His No. 2 highlight was “being a leader on the volleyball team and helping kids out to learn the sport,” he said.

Outside of school Porter plays on the Collingwood Trailblazers. He also runs and cycles for recreation.

Porter will be attending Queens University in the fall where he will study science. He said he had opportunities to play sports, but decided to focus on his studies.

