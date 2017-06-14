Collingwood United drop first away game

VAUGHAN - Last Thursday night, the Royal LePage Locations North Collingwood United Premier team suffered their first defeat of the Ontario Soccer League season paying away to the Woodbridge Strikers.

United lost 4-2 to the Strikers squad in a contested match. Forward Jeff Fawcett and winger Olando Brown contributed the goals for Collingwood.

Woodbridge started on the right foot and put Collingwood under instant pressure. Using their possession purposefully, the Strikers scored midway through the first half. In a clear offside position, the Woodbridge forward received a low cross from the right inside the 18-yard box and finished at the back post. Despite protests from Collingwood, the goal stood and the first half ended 1-0.

Collingwood began the second half with intent and were rewarded. Seeing Fawcett’s run, captain Aaron Illman played the ball behind the Woodbridge defence. Fawcett beat the defence and fired the ball inside the near post to tie the game 1-1.

After achieving parity, United tried to consolidate their play. However, the youthful pace of Woodbridge was telling and they struck twice in quick succession to establish a 3-1 lead.

Collingwood remained resilient typified by Brown’s effort. He won the ball in midfield and barged down the left into the 18-yard box, where he was fouled to earn a penalty. Brown dispatched his penalty into the top corner to close the gap to 3-2. United pressed in search of a late equalizer, but Woodbridge caught them on the break and scored to end the match 4-2.

Collingwood resume play away to Peniche in Toronto Friday night.