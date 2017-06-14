OPP charge two officers with criminal offences

ORILLIA - The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) has charged two OPP officers with criminal offences in relation to an incident that occurred in April 2011.

The incident involved the aftermath when off-road vehicles collided in Cape Croker First Nation jurisdiction resulting in serious injuries being sustained by one individual. Information has since been provided to police that prompted an investigation into potential wrongdoing which commenced in May of 2017. Charged with one count each of Breach of Trust (sec. 122) and Obstruct Justice (sec. 139.2) contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada are:

Staff Sgt. Wayne THOMPSON - Detachment Commander Bruce Peninsula OPP, who has 29 years of service; and,

A/Staff Sgt. Kevin MUIR, Operations Manager Grey County OPP, who has 17 years of service.

The incident occurred while both members were off-duty. Both accused are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on August 10.

. Both have been suspended with pay as per the requirements of the Police Services Act.

The OPP will not provide further comment to protect the integrity of the ongoing court process and any disciplinary matters that may ensue.