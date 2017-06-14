Stayner captures AA baseball crown

CLEARVIEW TWP. - The Stayner Spartans varsity boys baseball team came away with the Simcoe County Athletic Association (SCAA) championship this month at the Coates Stadium.

As the only single A team in Simcoe County, the eight-game regular season in A/AA play ended with a 6-2 record.

“We had a number of new players join the team and add character and skills to our team,” said coach Janice McLeod. “The team worked well together and every player made valid contributions to our success.”

The record gave the team a bye to the SCAA semifinals in Midhurst where they defeated Bear Creek from Barrie in a close game, earning a spot in the finals against Banting Memorial of Alliston.

“In a very tight but exciting game, this group of Spartans did not give up. The team worked together and fought back to come from behind to win in the seventh inning 4-3,” said McLeod.

Coaches McLeod and Pam Jeffery would like to thank the players for the season and community coaches Kurt Roy and Jamie Styles who helped run practices.

