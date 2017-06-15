Hands-on rescue
Mark Wanzel/photo While taking part in a hands-on vehicle rescue training class, Georgian College firefighting student Justin Simon receives some guidance from instructor John Wilcox. Simon and others were able to try out the college's new battery-driven rescue tools which provide firefighters with more portability. The full-day class took place Thursday at All Ontario Recycling, which also donated two vehicles for the students to train on.
Mark Wanzel/photo
