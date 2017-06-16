INNISFIL – Jordan and Karen Springford know what is so important about Father’s Day: their two daughters.

The Innisfil couple used in vitro fertilization (IVF) to bring their two daughters Lola, six, and Lucy, who will soon turn four, into the world.

After experiencing heartbreaking years of infertility, the couple successfully had two little girls through IVF before the launch of the Ontario Fertility Program.

Jordan and Karen travelled to the United States, spending approximately $100,000 for two rounds of IVF, two surgeries and two egg donors in order to have their children.

Jordan said the province’s program of public funding for fertility treatments will help Ontario families fulfil their dreams of becoming parents.

“We’re 100% in favour of the Ontario Fertility Program. It changes so many families’ lives because they can actually have a family,” he said.

“It’s a crushing diagnosis to get, whether it’s a male or female involved, to be told you can not have kids or to be told you don’t have enough money to make that happen,” Springford added. “When you’re younger, you think I’m going to grow up, get married and have a kid. Then they’ll have their kids and I’m going to be a grandfather. When you get that kind of diagnosis it takes all of that away.

“With the help from the government it’s just amazing. It’s really a blessing.”

While unable to take advantage of the Ontario Fertility Program for their family-building efforts, the $100,000 they gathered up was worth every penny, Jordan said.

“We had to make some serious (financial) decisions and got some help from family so it was a complete group effort. Looking back, it was the best money we ever spent because having a family is what we were after,” he said, adding that after IVF, Karen carried both girls for nine months and gave birth normally.

“With everything we went through and all the hardships, the ups and downs, with every step forward it was three steps back,” Jordan added. “It was years of being on a rollercoaster with all the emotions.”

With one-in-six Ontarians currently estimated to be living with some form of medical infertility, it’s a topic that deserves much more open discussion and attention, according to Ellen Greenblatt, medical director of the Mount Sinai Fertility Department and associate professor at the University of Toronto.

“Father’s Day is a prime opportunity to discuss this particular medical condition and the options that are available to men looking to expand their families through assisted reproductive technologies such as artificial insemination, intra-uterine insemination and in vitro fertilization treatments,” she said.

“It’s pretty amazing that we’re here. We just feel so lucky,” Karen said.

Jordan said the couple “are over the moon” when it comes to their family, especially on Father’s Day.

“Absolutely. We wake up every day thanking God we have our two little miracles in the house with us,” he said. “As far as we’re concerned, they are the best things on earth.”

To learn more about the Ontario Fertility Program, visit www.ontario.ca/page/get-fertility-treatments.

imcinroy@postmedia.com