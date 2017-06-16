Third murder suspect arrested in Quebec

ORILLIA - On Thursday with the assistance of OPP East Region Regional Support Team (RST); Quebec Provincial Police Homicide Unit, Tactical Unit, K9 Unit, and Physical Surveillance Unit; the third suspect in a June murder,Brian Quesnel was arrested without incident in St. Barbe, Quebec .

He will be returned to Ontario to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie. The investigation is continuing and additional information will be released only as it becomes available.

On Sunday June 4, at approximately 3:50 a.m. the Orillia Detachment of the OPP, along with County of Simcoe Paramedic Services (CSPS) and the Orillia Fire Department responded to a report of a shooting at a Franklin Street residence in Orillia.

The victim, 34-year old Joseph Simonds of Orillia was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

An investigation was commenced by the Orillia OPP Crime Unit, Central Region Regional Support Team (RST) and Forensic Identification Services (FIS) under the direction of Detective Inspector Andy Raffay and Detective Staff Sergeant Paul Rosato of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

On June 8, the OPP arrested and charged Sonny Brokenshire, 20 years-old, of Orillia and Martin Forget, 41 years-old, of St. Barbe Quebec with First Degree Murder. Brokenshire and Forget appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie and were remanded into custody and an Arrest Warrant for First Degree Murder was issued for Brian Quesnel, 28 years-old of The Nation, Ontario.