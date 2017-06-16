Wasaga seniors ride transit for free June 18-24

WASAGA BEACH – June is Seniors’ Month in Wasaga Beach and in recognition of the occasion seniors are invited to ride Wasaga Beach Transit for free the week of June 18-24.

Spearheading the transit initiative is the Age-Friendly Advisory Committee in partnership with the Town of Wasaga Beach.

“Public transit is an important service in our community and it can be particularly useful to our seniors as it’s a safe, reliable, and economical way to get around town,” Mayor Brian Smith said. “This free service the week of June 18-24 serves as a thank you to our seniors for their contributions to our community. It’s also an opportunity for seniors who have not used the town bus to try it as a transportation option.”

Smith said council values public transportation and added town council recently authorized a review of Wasaga Beach Transit. The review will look at current service levels and long-term needs.

“As our community continues to grow, we know that public transportation will be even more important in the years ahead. We must be ready to meet that need,” Mayor Smith said.

Also as part of Seniors’ Month, the Age-Friendly Advisory Committee will host The Seniors Expo and Olde Fashioned Picnic at the Beach on June 22. The expo will take place at the RecPlex, 1724 Mosley Street. The doors open at noon for lunch, followed by formal presentations and the launch of the Age-Friendly Community Plan, which contains steps to help local seniors.

Seniors wishing to attend the event are asked to register online through the library’s website at www.wasagabeach.library.on.ca, or by calling the library at 705-429-5481.