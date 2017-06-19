Lane closures in Wasaga this weekend

Wasaga Beach – Residents and visitors are advised that due to the Wasaga Beach Cruisers’ Fun Run on June 24, the Playland Park Square parking lot will be closed, and a section of Beach Drive will be reduced to one lane.

The parking lot, located at 40 Mosley Street, will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., and during the same period Beach Drive will be down to one lane, between Spruce and First streets.

The lane reduction also means there will be no on-street parking along this section of road.

The Wasaga Beach Cruisers’ Fun Run, one of the area’s top car shows, takes place June 23-24. The event is presented by the Wasaga Beach Cruisers car club.