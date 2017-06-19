New school receives blessing

Cardinal Thomas Collins, Archbishop of Toronto talks to youngsters during the blessing ceremony École élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame-de-la-Huronie in Collingwood last week, bringing a French language elementary school for families in Collingwood and Wasaga Beach.

Hosting more than 100 pupils the school is also host to Le Petit Voilier daycare, managed by La Clé, a community organization. École élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame-de-la-Huronie can house 200 students from kindergarten to Grade 6. For its part, le Petit Voilier daycare can receive up to 39 children, 15 toddlers and 24 preschoolers. It accepts children as young as 12 months and also offers before and after care services for students.