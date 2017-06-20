New SCDSB trustee for Collingwood Clearview

MIDHURST - After two rounds of presentations from six candidates, former board trustee Suzanne Ley has been selected to replace Annie Chandler as Simcoe County District School Board for Collingwood and Clearview Township.

Chandler resigned her position in May citing personal reasons.

This is the second trustee the board has appointed this term.

Pamela Hodgson, a trustee responsible for constituents in Wasaga Beach, Penetanguishene and Tiny Township, resigned from her position in February. She was replaced by appointment by another former trustee, Robert North, who had earlier represented Essa Township.

Ley represented four wards in Barrie as a trustee from 2010 to 2014.

Having someone with board experience helped in the decision to appoint Ley, said board chairman Peter Beacock.

“Ley’s experience figured heavily in our choice, particularly when she will be filling the role for only about 16 months,” he said. “It’s important to know the rules and what is expected of a trustee and Ley has that.”

With six years of trustee experience, Ley first joined the board following the death of Barrie trustee Mary Anne Wilson in 2010.

Ley served on the board for two years as a replacement and was then re-elected.

“Suzanne will be at her first meeting Wednesday and I am sure it will be like she had never left,” Beacock said. “She is very knowledgeable about the area and she will be in the schools shortly after the new year starts.

“I think that the community will be well served,” he added.

