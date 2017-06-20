OPP bust Clearview grow op

CLEARVIEW TWSP - On Tuesday evening OPP from Huronia West Detachment and the Collingwood - Town of the Blue Mountain Detachment executed a warrant at a residence on County Road #124 between Side Road #21/22 Nottawasaga and County Road #91 where they seized a quantity of Marijuana and cash

Charged with "Production Schedule II Substance - Cannabis Marijuana" is a 42-year-old man from Toronto and a 65-year-old from Tay Twp. with "Production Schedule II Substance - Cannabis Marijuana" and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - Cannabis Marijuana".

Their first appearance is August 1 at the Court of Justice in Collingwood.

Also OPP have charged a 44-year-old man from Brampton with "Production Schedule II Substance - Cannabis Marihuana". This male was held for bail court.