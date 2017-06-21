Peak to Shore offers five days of great music

Blue Mountain Resort’s Patti Kendall is hoping the current sunny, warm weather is a precursor to what the Peak to Shore Music Festival will be.

Returning to the region last year, Peak to Shore brought scores of artists to the region for a four-day festival, most of which was free for the public.

The festival is hoping to bring that back with five days, 20 venues and 43 concerts from Meaford to Collingwood from July 5 to 9.

“We first started Peak to Shore about seven years ago and we ran it for about three years and then a big jazz festival came in and we didn’t have space for both,” says Kendall. “Last year when we decided to bring Peak to Shore back we found that it really resonated with the artists with the venues, so we have expanded it to Meaford this year.

The festival, Kendall explains, is part of Blue Mountain Resort’s larger tourism initiative.

“I had mentioned earlier that we used to bring in technicians and production companies and most of the artists we used to bring in from Toronto, but the Village association was very committed to encourage the music community here,” says Kendall. “So today, we work with a young (local) guy who has built up his production company so that we have everything that we need here. And we have so many music artists here so we have them and some great Canadian touring acts as well.”

Bringing in performers like Sean McCann formerly of Great Big Sea, Irish Mythen, the Harpoonist and the Axe Murderer and the Devin Cuddy Band gives an indication of the diversity of musical genres being presented this year.

With venues as varied as the Amphitheatre in Collingwood, the Blue Mountain stage and the Meaford Hall Arts and Cultural Centre makes for a great event for artists as well.

“Artists and visitors really enjoyed it last year because it is so different than the big music festivals that are out there now that just amass thousands and thousands people. Here you can go to an intimate setting and see unique artists that will just blow your socks off,” says Kendall.