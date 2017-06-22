A long way to go for a forever home

OWEN SOUND – Imagine a scene in a parking lot: blue skies, white tent and lots of barking.

Anyone near the PetSmart in Owen Sound last Friday would have seen a rush of dog lovers heading for screens with little mugshots of what some people hoped would be forever friends.

Without the any music, you can’t call it puppy-palooza, but for Sonya Reichel, executive director of the Georgian Triangle Humane Society (GTHS), and her volunteers and staff, it was a weekend to remember.

The task was onerous: More than 30 dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds along with 15 cats brought up from New Mexico for this three-day event.

“The event this weekend was a huge success. We had over 35 dogs up for adoption and 15 cats and our totals for the weekend were 32 dogs adopted on site and 12 cats adopted, with more adoptions that are still going on,” said Reichel. “We’re so excited about this event and we are so grateful to PetsMart in Owen Sound for letting us use their parking lot and house their dogs there.”

This was the largest attempt the GTHS has undertaken trying to find homes for this many strays or surrendered pets.

“We have formed a partnership with a rescue mission down in New Mexico and they have a real animal welfare crisis taking place. There are approximately 300 dogs that are being euthanized in one shelter every single month,” said Reichel, explaining the New Mexico connection. “Our organization wants to help as many animals as our resources will allow. Our first priority is always to the local community, but as resources allow, we will reach out to outlying communities or countries. And we know that there are areas outside of Canada and the States where there are real animal welfare crises taking place.”

For the shelter’s “Big or Small, We Got Them All” event, as it was called, it did not have any of the animals in its care before seeing them in Owen Sound. The dogs were shipped to Canada, placed in quarantine and then sent to the Newmarket shelter before being brought to the event.

“We are very fortunate that this part of Ontario has more dog adopters than dogs in many situations,” said Reichel. “So, if there was another area on this continent where dogs are being euthanized at an extremely high rate, there might be people in our area that might be willing to provide those animals with homes, and we can just be the conduit for that. It really helps us fulfilling our mission and vision.”

One of the reasons this area of Ontario has avoided the same problems as northern Ontario and some of the United States is because of the availability of low-cost spay/neuter clinics, although sometimes finding one is a challenge.

“We are fortunate that we have access to low-cost spray/neuter hospitals in this area. However, we do know that sometimes even in this area, there is greater demand than there is access to service, but fixing your pet is a key, responsible step in being responsible pet parents ... It prevents there being an overpopulation, or a population that is not manageable,” said Reichel.

Now that the event is over, shelter staff and volunteers have a chance to catch their breath – at least for two weeks.

“We have our annual Kittypalooza adoption event happening July 7, 8 and 9 at the shelter here. We will have over 100 cats and kittens up for adoption that will be looking for their forever homes,” said Reichel. “All of them are fixed, vaccinated, microchipped and parasite-treated, and our hope is that we can empty the shelter and make room for the cats that are waiting to come in.”

Last year’s Kittypalooza found homes for more than 70 cats.

Reichel wishes they didn’t see numbers like this, but education takes time.

“In order for us to continue to maintain a healthy dog population up here and taking steps to get a healthy feline population, we have to be continually reminding ourselves that fixing our pet is a key element in responsible pet ownership and population control because it ensures what we believe in: that every pet has a home,” said Reichel.

