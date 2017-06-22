Beild House reno hits a roadblock

When Will Goertz first brought work crews into the former Beild House to renovate the building to its former glory with a concept of a boutique hotel in the middle of Collingwood, he knew there would be problems.

Any time work on an old structure begins, there are a myriad of surprises are in store once you peel away the layers.

The problems grow when you restore a historic home, and more so when you are dealing with the efforts of one of the province’s most recognized architects.

Developers of the Beild House have found themselves at odds with the local heritage committee and brought their concerns to the development and operations services standing committee.

Andrew Pacuzzo of DC Slade Consulting made a deputation to the committee, looking for some help in overcoming issues put forward by the heritage committee.

Two concerns were put forward by the committee, the first being esthetic, moving mechanical vents for better sight lines.

The second and more costly is replacing all of the aluminum windows with wooden storm windows.

With the house sporting approximately 60 windows, the developer would be looking at $145,000 plus the annual maintenance of wood.

“With the cost of using vinyl windows, my client would be looking at $30,000, with wooden ones $145,000 plus the cost of maintenance over at least 10 years,” said Pacuzzo.

Pacuzzo was offering a compromise of half and half. Any windows not seen from the street could be vinyl and the more prominent ones would be wooden.

Even with the compromise, the windows would still cost more than $90,000, Pacuzzo told the committee.

For vice-chairs of the heritage committee, Candace Currie and Betty Donaher, their concern is that to change the windows to more modern-looking products would damage the building.

“The Beild House is a very significant historic building in our town. It took three years to build to build this unique, English-style building, which was home and office for Dr. Joseph Arthur and his wife, Catherine,” said Currie. “It is also important to mention the architect, Eden Smith, as a leader in the Arts and Crafts style of architecture. He became one of the most important architects of his time.”

Constructed in the late 1890s, the home is one of few examples of Smith’s work outside of Toronto.

Deputy Mayor Brian Saunderson saw credence in the developer being prepared to bring a compromise into the dispute, and he asked if staff could prepare a report.

Pacuzzo told the committee the company doing the renovation had been involved with another heritage home on Pine Street and is familiar with the importance of maintaining the historical integrity of the project.

The building was last used as a bed and breakfast before closing sometime ago.

“It was dubbed Beild after the old English word for shelter, and it did live up to that name during the Depression, when it became an access point for homeless people seeking food, clothing and shelter,” said Currie. “Collingwood is very fortunate to have an outstanding example an Eden Smith home. The majority of his buildings are in the City of Toronto and there are few known works of his beyond the city limits.”

jmcveigh@postmedia.com