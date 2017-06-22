THE BLUE MOUNTAINS -

A landslide on a ski run at Blue Mountain Resort appears to have been caused by extremely wet weather.

The resort’s public relations manager, Tara Lovell, said 100 millimetres of rain fell in less than 20 hours over the weekend.

“It’s just a lot of rain on a steep slope and it’s clay-based soil,” she said Thursday. “For the most part, that was a pretty extreme weather circumstance.”

Though grass-covered, given so much rain so fast, the saturated soil on top of clay “will slide right off the clay,” Lovell said.

Staff arrived early Sunday morning to discover the damage, which was limited to Legacy Run, northwest of the Blue village.

It happened on the bottom third of the run and reached across three-quarters of its width.

The resort, located west of Collingwood, has contacted a consulting engineer and notified the Grey Sauble Conservation Authority (GSCA) and the Niagara Escarpment Commission (NEC).

A full inspection of the ski hill will be undertaken to check for any other potential slope stability issues, Lovell said.

“Obviously, with that rainfall, it’s not going to isolate to one area, so it’s making sure that everywhere we’re keeping an eye out,” Lovell said.

She knew of no timeline for that overall assessment.

Resort engineering and operations staff determined the slide didn’t damage resort infrastructure such as walking trails - one of which was closed as a precaution in the area - snowmaking equipment and the ski lifts nearby, Lovell said.

Staff put up silt-containment fencing to prevent any more ground movement, she said. NEC and GSCA staff are working with the resort’s engineers and its director of planning and the environment.

“So they’re in the stage of assessing and developing a strategy for repair,” Lovell said.

“There is a best practice with regards to maintenance, drainage and development on-hill,” she added. “We work together to make sure that all steps are in accordance with those best practices.”

Lovell said annual assessments of the hill include “any development or changes that happen on the land are in accordance with those best practices. So that happens every year. That’s environmental impacts, as well as development.”

This would involve, for example, ensuring revegetation occurs in areas trails were put in, she said.

Lovell said the affected ski run was not subject to any work last year and it was covered with vegetation before the slide.

No other part of the ski hill experienced a mudslide over the weekend to Lovell’s knowledge.

In the past, there have been other mudslides on the hill, but she had no details.

Resort summer activities including zip lines, the Ridge Runner gravity-powered roller-coaster and other activities are unaffected by the mudslide.

“We are expecting another busy summer on resort,” Lovell said. “And then work will be done, kind of in the background, on the landslide over the summer.”