(Re: ‘A whole lot of people owe Kellie Leitch an apology’ in the June 14 edition of the Examiner)

The straw men are back.

Among my friends and associates are supporters of each of our political parties, and I have never heard any of them refer to new Conservative leader Andrew Scheer as ‘evil’ or as an ‘ogre’; nor have I seen that adjective used in serious media.

Yet, in four separate places Anthony Furey charges that the “liberal media” call him “evil,” even “super evil.”

Furey also insists that the “revered” (by whom?) Kellie Leitch did not mean what she in fact did say.

No one owes her an apology.

Rants against a mythical “liberal media” (mentioned six times) and “media elites” sound as if they are coming from the Republican National Council.

Arguing with hyperbole against straw men is a sleazy debate tactic best left to the Trump world.

Furey should pay more attention to what people actually say, now and in the past, and make his points by using facts and logic, not buzzwords, derogatory labelling and pointless sarcasm.

A quick look south of our border reveals where such tactics could lead us.

Larry Black

Barrie