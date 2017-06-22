Plover hatchlings don't disappoint

WASAGA BEACH – New life is springing around the summer solstice.

At about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the first chick from the second piping plover nest hatched, with three more eggs expected to hatch imminently.

Wasaga Beach photographer Neal Mutiger was on the scene with his camera and long lens to capture the event.

“I was online and all of a sudden I get an email letting me know that a chick hatched. I looked over to (my wife) and said, ‘We have to go right now. A chick hatched.’

“We grabbed our stuff, ran out to the car and drove to the beach as fast as possible without trying to speed.

“We were giddy. It felt right, silly and wonderful all at the same time.”

Last Thursday, the four eggs of the first piping plover nest hatched just in time for the Ploverpalooza during the Waterfront Festival, where children could build and paint a bird house, colour and make a button and everyone could learn about the endangered species.

Binocular toting viewers could witness the four new hatchlings in the protected nest area.

The Piping Plover Recovery Program is celebrating its 10th anniversary of working to bring back the numbers on this species that had been extirpated (locally extinct).

The program has successfully fledged 52 chicks, some of which have mated and established nests in other areas in Ontario.

Wasaga Beach Brewing Company is selling plover T-shirts for $15 at its Beach Bar in Market Square of Beach Area 1, with $5 of every sale going to the plover program.

For more information, go to ploverpalooza.blogspot.ca.

