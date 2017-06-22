Stained glass window a Canadian mystery

MEAFORD – It’s a Meaford mystery and it is truly a timely discovery. The question now is if it is a stolen item.

Last summer, a stained-glass window with an image of Sir John A. Macdonald was donated to the Meaford Museum after being found dirty and abandoned in a factory that was about to be torn down.

The owner of the factory was just as surprised about its discovery and had no idea about its origin, other than the fact his grandfather, who once owned the business, had been an “antiquarian” – interested in collecting all sorts of old items.

The staff of the museum jumped into the story and, with Internet searching, came up with some background.

The window was manufactured in Montreal by the prestigious firm of Castle and Sons, which created most of the stained-glass windows in eastern Canada. The image is the favourite rendering of Macdonald, looking official in a giant coat, apparently after making an important speech to the House of Commons.

It appears to be the only window like it in Canada. No other images show up on the Internet.

The main sleuth on this story was Jennifer Simon, curator of the museum, and she dug into this case like any forensic investigator would have. There was one possibility – that it was from the abandoned home of Hugh John Macdonald, John A.’s son, in Winnipeg.

Further research has shown they were never on good terms and it is doubtful he would have had an image of his father in his house.

Another possibility was it came from a church north of Brockville. By following up that lead, it was found the window in question was removed when the church was decommissioned, and then donated to the cemetery where Canada’s first prime minister is buried in Kingston.

Another possibility that was investigated was it came from Craigdarrock Castle in Victoria, B.C., the home of a millionaire coal baron, Robert Dunsmuir.

He was a friend of Macdonald and, after the death of Dunsmuir and, later, his wife, their home was also abandoned and some of the stained-glass windows were stolen. Seems like the Meaford window wasn’t from there, either.

The investigation is now getting historians in the stained-glass world interested.

No one seems to have any answers yet.

The window will be on display July 1 at the Meaford Museum.