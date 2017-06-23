Clearview Meadows awarded grant for expansion

STAYNER – The plans to create a campus style of education in Stayner are one step closer.

On June 19, the Ministry of Education announced the Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) will receive $3.5 million in capital funding to build an addition at Clearview Meadows Elementary School.

The project business case was submitted to the ministry in January and will accommodate an additional 153 students, as a result of the closing of Byng Public School.

The idea of blending Clearview Meadows and Stayner Collegiate Institute has been favoured by board staff, citing declining enrolment, student retention at the high school and the high cost of maintenance for the 94-year-old Byng Public School.

The option also recommended submitting a business case for upgrades with a preliminary timeline of implementation being September 2019 as set out in the initial staff report.

“The addition at Clearview Meadows will help accommodate the needs of the Stayner community now and in the future,” said Peter Beacock, chair of the board. “We’re committed to continuing to create and maintain learning environments that support our students’ success, and this funding announcement shows that the Government of Ontario supports that commitment.”

The addition will accommodate students moving from Byng Public School after the school closes. The school’s closure is one of the recommendations passed by the board during an accommodation review last year.

“SCDSB staff have worked hard to present a solid business case that outlines the need for this addition to the Ministry of Education. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners in the Stayner area as we implement our board’s recommendations,” said Steve Blake, director of education.