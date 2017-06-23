Living her life to the fittest

COLLINGWOOD – With only two weeks to go until the UG Series Beach WOD at Millennium Park in Collingwood, Stephanie McKean has upped her workout schedule to prepare.

She’s now working out about two to three hours a day, five days at week at CrossFit Industri.

But that’s not hard to fit into her schedule, as she is an owner and the head coach at the gym.

“This is my life,” said the 26-year-old Collingwood resident.

It will be the fourth year she has competed in the RX or elite level of CrossFit competition. The outdoor July 7-9 event combines Olympic-style lifting, endurance, strength and gymnastic workouts.

McKean said her strength in the CrossFit competitions is gymnastics, followed by cardiovascular fitness and swimming. Weightlifting is her most challenging part.

“Because I’m a lighter athlete, I have to really work hard,” said the 5’4”, 125-pound McKean.

She doesn’t expect to podium at the Beach WOD as she competes against all other women younger than 35, regardless of size and experience.

“There are a lot of good girls that are there. I’ve podiumed before, but I haven’t podiumed at the Beach WOD,” she said.

But she doesn’t do it for the win.

“It’s a sport. You can keep competing and keep coming back ever year. It’s also my lifestyle. I come into the gym every day. I enjoy it. You can’t retire,” she said.

McKean balances her training and work with her family life. She’s married to Brad McKean, who is also a CrossFit athlete, and the couple has a two-year-old daughter, Evalette.

“She CrossFits, too. It’s so funny,” McKean said.

McKean started CrossFit training in 2011.

“At the time, Scott Thornton owned it, and I basically walked into this garage-style gym (the former location on Stewart Road), handed them some money and got started,” she said.

The appeal was that she wanted to keep training as an athlete into adulthood.

“Once you are out of school and stop playing sports, there is nothing for you, so this allowed you to have a team aspect, but then it is very much for yourself. It’s like coming and playing a game.”

McKean grew up playing rep soccer until her 18th year. She also enjoyed snowboarding, mountain biking and downhill biking.

As a student at Collingwood Collegiate Institute, she competed in soccer, cross-country running, volleyball and cheerleading.

The Level 1 gymnastic coach worked at the former Collingwood Gymnastic Club for seven years with recreational gymnastics, where she discovered a love of teaching.

Less than year after starting CrossFit, McKean began both competing in and coaching CrossFit.

“I just jumped into RX right away (on the advice of coach Thornton),” said McKean. “It forces you to train and find your weaknesses.”

In early June, she had to do a four workouts to qualify for the July 7-9 RX competition and submit the videos online. She will compete Friday individually and with a team in the semi-pro division Saturday.

“We don’t know what the events are yet,” she said.

Meanwhile, at the Mountain Road gym, McKean coaches children, the mother-and-baby programs, specialty programs and also oversees the coaching of the gym’s 300 members.

“I like making people find their best self,” she said.

Twice a week, she coaches the 6 a.m. class.

“The biggest thing for me is that people accomplish so much by 7 o’clock in the morning, when half the people in the world aren’t even awake yet.”

That sense of accomplishment from the workout gives them the confidence to handle other tasks in their day, she said.

giselewintonsarvis@yahoo.com

twitter.com/giselesarvis