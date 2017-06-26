Lighthouse sharing space with feathered neighbours

The exterior of the Nottawasaga Lighthouse was wrapped in heavy plastic last year and that should stabilize the exterior. What was needed to be done right away was to survey all the other aspects of the job. A big concern is about remedial work on the original dock so there is easy access to the island.

The Nottawasaga Lighthouse Preservation Society, along with an aquatic/water resource engineer and surveyors from C.C. Tatham, environmental technicians from Michael Flynn and Associates, and Trevor Jay, a remedial assessor from DKI Garbutt, were all on hand.

The interior of the lighthouse is in good shape, considering the abuse the outside has taken over the past 159 years. Cleaning out the years of dirt and mould and animal droppings seemed the crucial first step before anyone else would want to venture into the lighthouse.

But just walking on the island is an adventure. Seagulls and cormorants own the island.

One tough old gull attacked one of the surveyors, who was fortunately wearing a hard hat.

To see the nesting colonies up close was fascinating for those present.

Ugly baby egrets turn into gangling teens, and then gorgeous adults. But the cormorants are another story. They are the ones that roost in the trees and, over time, their guano has killed the trees and created a white moonscape surface. Definitely not the best bird you want in your neighbourhood.

Stay tuned for further efforts by the society to restore the lighthouse to the point where there could be daily tours to the island.