Local Live Lunch kicks off Wednesday

If you want a mid-week pick-me-up check out Local Live Lunch in downtown Collingwood every Wednesday between Noon and 1:30 p.m.

Beginning June 28th and continuing through to August 30th, the downtown core will come to life each Wednesday between noon and 1:30 with live musical performances on the 95.1 PEAK FM Northern Tracks Stage, located in the Sheffer Court outdoor plaza area (186 Hurontario Street, between Third Street and Fourth Street).

While taking in the sounds of local live music you can also purchase your lunch (cash only), on location; prepared by a different presenting restaurant each week.

Austin McCarthy kicks off the series June 28 with lunch prepared by Ali’s Kitchen.

Look for the each restaurant’s menu for the day posted on the Downtown Collingwood website.