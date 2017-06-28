Jason Ford knows the opportunity to draft a talented player like this doesn't come along too often.

Which is why the Barrie Colts general manager and head scout never hesitated for a second on their decision to make Andrei Svechnikov the No. 1 overall pick in today's Canadian Hockey League Import Draft.

"In my time here, since I've been doing the European draft, he's the best player I've come across," Ford said without hesitation.

The Russian winger is already being touted as a possible first overall selection for next year's NHL Draft and a beaming Ford already knows what those kinds of players can do for a rebuilding OHL franchise.

Aaron Ekblad was everything the franchise hoped and then some when they made the defenceman the first overall pick in the 2011 OHL Priority Selection.

With Ekblad, a star now with the NHL's Florida Panthers, the Colts went from a last place team to a club that came within a whisker of winning an OHL championship two years later.

A dynamic forward, Svechnikov has all the talent in the world to make an impact with the Colts from the first time he hits the ice this season.

The type of building block that could once again help the Colts go from a last place club to a contender.

"He's an elite player. A special player," Ford said. "I've heard some say a generational talent. I don't know, time will tell, but he definitely has the tools to be that type of presence."

At six-foot-two and 188-pounds and just 17-years of age, Svechnikov is already a package of elite skill, brute force and explosive speed.

Playing in the USHL last season with the Muskegon Lumberjacks, he faced teenagers two, three and four years older than him. The Russian powerhouse not only held his own, he excelled in so many ways.

Did he ever.

His 29 goals 58 points in 48 games with the Lumberjacks was good enough for sixth overall in league scoring. The USHL rookie of the year and first All-USHL Team member accomplished this at the age of just 16.

Svechnikov is used to excelling against older competition because his immense talent has before seen him play up a year, and even two years like he did when he suited up for Russia's Under-18 team two years ago.

When he does step on the ice against opponents his own age, he dominates.

Like he did in December's Under-17 World Junior A Challenge, when he set a tournament record with eight goals and was named the most valuable player.

"He missed a couple of games of that tournament because he was sick and he still led the whole tournament in scoring," Ford said. "They sky is the limit with this kid."

Svechnikov came to North America wanting to adapt to the style of hockey over here, improve his English ahead of his NHL draft year.

He should have no problem adjusting to what's considered a more physical game here. Svechnikov appears to enjoy going through defenders as much as he does going around them.

Trying to push him off the puck is no easy task. He's more than willing to outmuscle players when he drives to the net.

"When he gets the puck on his stick, it's hard to take it off him," Ford explained. "He's really strong on his skates and hard for defenders to contain him. He drives the net hard."

And he doesn't back down. Not in the corners or in front of the net battling with big defenders.

"One of the games I saw him in this year, he took a couple of aggression penalties," Ford said of Svechnikov. "You obviously don't want to see a lot of penalties, but sometimes it's not a bad thing.

"You create more room for yourself. If somebody is going to mess with you, they know there's going to be some pushback."

Svechnikov wanted to spend his NHL draft year playing in the OHL, but it also provides him with the opportunity to once again suit up with World U-18 Russian teammate Alexey Lipanov, who the Colts selected in the first round of last year's import draft and signed last Friday.

The duo certainly had chemistry, leading the Russians to the bronze medal, and one would think Svechnikov will line up alongside Lipanov in Barrie.

Colts fans might even dare to dream to see Colts head coach Dale Hawerchuk send out a full Russian line of Lipanov between Svechnikov and second-year forward Kirill Nizhnikov.

"I can't speak for Dale, but that's probably something we would entertain," Ford said of reuniting Svechnikov and Lipanov. "Dale would want to see these players a little more himself and see what they can do through training camp and through exhibition to know them better."

Colts fans have plenty to be excited about with the haul of young talent the club has brought in this offseason through the OHL, major midget and CHL import drafts.

First overall OHL pick Ryan Suzuki is a gifted offensive player and a major building block in their rebuild.

The Colts believe they have a future offensive quarterback on the blue line in second-round selection Nate Allenson, while first overall major midget pick Victor Hadfield is an elite skater and strong puck mover who should develop into a key member back there.

Ford is also excited about the signing of former picks like goaltender Kai Edmonds and talented playmaker Sam Rhodes, who gave up a scholarship to Providence College to join the Colts.

Luke Bignell is another top prospect who should be ready to make the jump to the OHL club.

Add that to a talented young group of returnees like Tyler Tucker, Lucas Chiodo and Curtis Douglas and it's easy to see why the Colts believe they are on the right track.

"Last year's team we decided to go young and that's part of the reason we obviously finished 20th," Ford said of the rebuilding year. "A lot of those players gained valuable experience by playing. Tucker played over 20 minutes a night on the blue line, Nizhnikov was playing a good role and Douglas, his play has improved.

"These are 16 year old kids that are all going to be with the club for another two or three years, so I think the future is really bright."

A talented group that would get another huge boost if 2016 first-round selection Jack McBain decided to pass on his scholarship offer to Boston College and join the Colts.

The talented centre, who is playing with the Colts summer league team in Brampton, is entering his NHL draft season and the opportunity is there to play with the likes of Svechnikov and Lipanov and a club that should be much improved.

No doubt adding a special talent like Svechnikov is a good recruiting tool for the club, much like Ekblad was when he was in Barrie.

"There's NHL scouts in the building every night and there's NHL general managers in the building when these types of players come in," Ford said. I think with a guy like (Svechnikov), it doesn't hurt trying to present your case to a player like Jack and his family."

Ford has no doubt the Colts are a better OHL team after Wednesday's import draft.

The Colts have grabbed some real talent in European draft over the years, from Alexander Volchkov and Martin Skoula to the likes of Alex Burmistrov and Rasmus Andersson.

Svechnikov has the skills and tools to perhaps top them all.

"For his age group, playing against the world, there's not better," Ford said of his newest Colt. "He's going to come in and be an impact player, and put up big numbers right away."

Special talent like this doesn't come along too often. Saddle up Colts fans, this should be fun to see.

Gene Pereira covers OHL hockey for the Barrie Examiner.