BIA Bash moving to the Bush Friday

COLLINGWOOD - As the kick off to the Collingwood Festival for Canada, the Collingwood Downtown Business Improvement Area is hosting a FREE party to celebrate its 40th Anniversary!

Due to the forecast of inclement weather, the event has been moved to the Eddie Bush Memorial Arena,

97 Hurontario Street (under the clock tower).

It will be ‘party central’ from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, June 30th. The businesses of Collingwood’s historic downtown invite you to party with them as they commemorate this important milestone of more than 40 years of investment in the heart of our community.

Enjoy iconic entertainment from the late 70s during an evening of food, fun, dancing, and great music featuring fan favourites “Coming of Age” and “Jimmy & The Extractions”. Test your knowledge of events, milestones, and music from 1977 to win great prizes throughout the evening.

For further information, call 445-5595 or visit www.collingwooddowntown.com.