Clearview council dissolves medical board

Marge Perkis, chair of the Creemore Medical Centre board (CMCB) said dissolving that board is “short sighted.”

Only a little more than 30% of Creemore residents have a local general practitioner and volunteers on the board had been working with the Rural Ontario Medical Program to recruit a local doctor and feel without being a council board, members will not have the clout to attract a physician and find a health care provider to rent empty space in the building.

“The whole process has been done in very disrespectful and unprofessional way,” she said after the meeting.

“We were not notified this was going to happen. I found out from a friend that this was on the agenda,” she said about the special meeting of council on the topic of the future of boards and committees that took place on June 16.

Council voted June 26 5-3 to dissolve a number of boards and committees, which council and staff believe have served their purpose or to which the township is absorbing responsibility.

Perkis advocated to keep the CMCB alive as she said it needs the power of a board of council in order to have clout in the competitive world of finding doctors for rural areas.

Coun. Thom Paterson, who sits on the board of directors for the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital, came to her defence moving an amendment to remove the CMCB from the list of those being dropped by the township.

That amendment received a 4-4 vote, which resulted in a loss.

Coun. Deborah Bronée, who supported dropping of the board, said a reframing of boards and committees is needed so that the township has more control over their actions.

“Our boards have been so autonomous the township hasn’t known what’s going on,” she said.

A new structure for boards is being prepared by town staff to reframe them in a way that a staff person will be included as well as a member of council.

After the meeting Perkis was unhappy with the decision and the way council went about it said council and staff have been fully aware of the board’s activities.

She said at one time there were two members of council on the board, on which Burton sits currently.

“There were no surprises,” she said.

“I worked with (CAO) Steven Sage and (treasurer) Edward Henley... Henley has been doing the financial statements for years,” she added.

