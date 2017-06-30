Taking gold medal on the big stage

COLLINGWOOD - Not many people can say that they are world champions.

Brad Boyle’s brother, Andrew, can, and with buddies Kristopher Dobinson and Mitch Scott, the three flew the Collingwood flag at the recent eight nation World Ball Hockey Championships held in the Czech Republic.

All three grew up in the Collingwood Minor Hockey system and continue to the sport to this day with Boyle and Dobinson both playing Senior A hockey.

Boyle now lives in Craigleith while Dobinson lives in Barrie.

It’s with ball hockey that Boyle and Dobinson were crowned world champions after a close victory over defending champion the Czech Republic.

The Ball Hockey World Championship is the 12th world championship held for both men and women’s teams.

In true fashion the women’s team captured the gold as well.

“It is a pretty big sport in Europe, in fact there is a movement to try and get it into the Summer Olympics in the future,” said Brad Boyle, who was filling in for the interview while his brother recuperated from jet lag. “There are actually a lot of countries that aren’t so skilled in ice hockey, but like the game, are looking for something that they can compete in.”

Europe has the attitude that if it is a championship then it’s a big thing.

“For the Gold medal game they had 7,000 people in the crowd, there were broadcasts. We watched the gold medal game here because it was live streamed,” said Boyle.

“I had about 60 people in the house watching it was just crazy. Canada was behind in the finals with the Czech Republic and going into the third period the room was just silent. Even the kids watching knew not to talk.”

Mitch Scott played for the Great Britain team, who came in fourth.

Teams with less skilled players often look to players whose families have some tie to the old country. Scott has a parent who is British and jumped at the chance to play in the world championship.

In the five games leading up to the final the Canadian team easily handled the opposition including the pesky American squad in the semi-final, but the finals proved to be a tougher game.

The Czech Republic was up 2-0 going into the third period. A quick goal early in the frame gave the Canadians some hope and a second goal midway through the frame made the match a new game.

With about four minutes left in the match Canada popped the winner and at Boyle’s house the place went wild.

“When you live stream you can’t see the clock, so we were all looking at our watches trying to figure out much time was left,” said Boyle. “You just kept hoping that they kept the ball out of their end.”

Boyle said that there is only three players on the Canadian squad that live in Ontario.

His brother was scouted at a men’s ball hockey tournament in Ottawa while playing for the Collingwood Shipbuilders.

“He was surprised out of 60 teams at the tournament he was chosen, but was excited for the chance to play,” said Boyle.

The demands on the body is a lot like what you would expect in hockey, but Boyle asked his brother if it was it the same.

“I said to my brother because he still plays hockey that the game is kind of the same and he said no ball hockey is more tiring. On ice you can glide occasionally, in this you are always running. You can’t cheat, you actually have to run for every inch,” said Boyle.

It’s harder to tell who is more proud Andrew who has the medal or his brother who was watching.

“I spoke to him when he was over there I said if you win give us at home a heads up,” said Boyle. “When the camera was following the players getting their medal Andrew looked straight into the camera and held the medal for us to see.

“He had a huge smile.”

