Wasaga looking to be age friendly

WASAGA BEACH - When Nancy Clark moved to Wasaga Beach a couple of years ago she was looking for a way to get involved.

She heard that Wasaga Beach was one of the more than 50 communities that were taking part in the provincial government’s age-friendly community planning initiative that was offered to communities in 2015.

The initiative was to support local governments and community organizations to undertake strategic planning with a focus on older adults.

The plan outlines goals that address priorities in Wasaga Beach looking at four objectives: infrastructure, housing, service and support and health care.

“When I heard about it I thought that this was something that I could be involved with,” Clark said.

She went beyond being involved, becoming co-chair of the Wasaga Beach community group and leading last week’s launch of the age-friendly community plan.

More than 120 interested seniors who came to the RecPlex in Wasaga Beach to hear the plan celebrated the launch.

The government awarded the town a $25,000 grant to conduct an age-friendly plan led by Dr. David Sheridan, principal of Shercon Associates.

“The plan is based on the work by the World Health Organization and is based on their study of age-friendly communities,” said Sheridan. “All of there studies done in the U.S. and several countries in Europe and they based their plan they released in 2007 one eight different elements.”

Several of the elements refer to physical environment supported by communities like transit, outdoor spaces and housing. Other parts of the plan refer to social engagement and inclusion, while the final looks at health care and access.

“The thing that you will notice about the recommendations is that it just doesn’t refer to older adults, but rather it is focusing on the needs of all individuals in the community,” said Sheridan.

What encouraged Sheridan he said was the engagement that he and the Wasaga committee saw when reaching out to the community, garnering the largest number of responses back to their questions than in an other part of the province involved in similar projects.

From the responses the committee found that more than half of the people responding rated services and supports for seniors as excellent or good. However failing grades went to health facilities especially that lack of a walk-in medical clinic, forcing many people to clinics in Barrie or Collingwood.

There was also a sense that they was a needed for expanded in-home care.

“This is not a traditional plan, this is a template to ensure future budgeting and future planning not just by the town but as all agencies involved in activities at Wasaga Beach,” said Sheridan. “This is not just a town plan but one that is for many, many partners within the community.”

Although a number of the other communities have found different was to sustain there efforts, the Wasaga Beach group have founded a permanent age-friendly advisory committee of town council utilizing the Wasaga Beach library as an anchor agency.

“We have so many ideas - right now we have over 30 points that we are going to look at - but as one of the committee people said we will grab the low hanging fruit first and get done what we can easily then go on to the next points,” said Clark. “But what I’m looking for is people being interested enough that if we need 10 volunteers 300 come out to help, that’s what I’m hoping for.”

