Crowd sourcing plan runs afoul of the rules

A funny thing happened when Rochelle Reynolds and her theatre company Quarter Century Theatre (QCT) went to kick off a crowd-fundraising campaign for her new show.

She got kicked off.

What Reynolds thought was a pretty creative way to introduce the play and characters in the performance to the community, ended with misunderstanding, then a suspension and then formally blocked by the Gofundme crowd-sourcing site.

For years Reynolds has seen everything from commercial products, health crisis and artistic endeavors get a hand up.

For tiny QCT it was back to the drawing board.

“So our summer production is the Megantic Outlaw, a play that I wrote for my thesis and we are really pumped about doing it,” said Reynolds. “It is really an interesting, unique piece to bring to this area and it’s the first time that this play is going to be performed, so it is really exciting for the company to bring this to Collingwood.”

The story is a true story that took place in the 1860s in the Lac Megantic region of Quebec about Donald Morrison who was just trying to protect his family and other families in his area from being swindled out of their farms like his was. His crusade was about protecting settler’s rights and sticking up for them, because it was the big corporations that decided to shut him down and vilifies him with trumped up charges, which put him in jail during the 1800s.

Morrison’s father who was illiterate moved to Canada for a better life from Scotland and he was forced to enter into a bogus mortgage deal, which he didn’t understand and couldn’t keep up with the payments. The firm decided to foreclose of the farm. Morrison who was working in the States at the time heard about this and came home.

In fighting the company he was charged and convicted of a phony murder charge and spent 18 years in jail for a crime he didn’t commit, Reynolds said.

“We wanted to engage with people and get them excited about why they were donating we decided that each one of our cast members and crew would be thrown in jail hypothetically and so their bail would be set to a certain amount and then it would up to the public to help bail these people out,” says Reynolds. “If all eight of the production members made their bail then Donald would be free hence the title of the campaign Free Donald.”

“It was chugging along and then I got a notice from the fundraising company that I was raising funds for legal matters.”

She tried to explain to the sites administrators that they were fundraising for a theatrical performance and that the trial and the subjects have long since passed.

Briefly they relaxed, but within a day or so the campaign was blocked for good.

Although the administrators said that they would get back to Reynolds she hasn’t heard back for over a week and the play’s debut is coming up fast.

“We can see the humour in it. Like, the reasons all of our people were being thrown in jail were pretty ridiculous, like one for excessive meanness because he is the villain in the play, another because he was wandering aimlessly because he is a character who doesn’t have a strong sense of direction and stuff. Silly things,” said Reynolds.

Even so, no soap.

So it was on to Plan B.

“We think it is weird because we are just a small production company trying to fundraise to cover our expenses. That fact that this happened has made a dent in our overall marketing and our overall ability to balance our budget,” said Reynolds “It was a little bit of a sobering moment I would say.”

So the new plan is to create their own fundraising campaign on their own website.

“We found a way to do the fundraising by ourselves and we have it now on our website, the only hindrance is that you have to have a PayPal account to donate,” says Reynolds. “But the way it is set up is that you are really not donating to the play, each cast and production member is responsible for their own campaign, so if you like the production manager maybe you want to help them out with his bail.”

The play runs a Bygone Days Heritage Village on Sixth Street in Collingwood with two performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 19 and 23, and event performances at 7 p.m. on the 20th, 22nd, 24th and 26,

To see the campaign and more information about the play www.qctheatre.ca.

