Growth pinches county relationship in Grey

Growth comes with its costs.

As the populations continue to grow in some areas and contract in others, the question of equity rises to the surface. As someone once said, fairness in the case of taxation is never fair.

The Town of Blue Mountain is feeling that right now in Grey County.

As development continues to boon in the town, taxpayers are beginning to feel the pinch and council has begun to make motions to try and address some of the concerns that they feel in an inequity between representation and contribution with the other eight municipalities in Grey County.

Following a council motion in May discuss various common issues, principally the disparity of the levy it pays, the town is looking at single tier governance structure.

More than 40 people, along with council and staff members, attended a workshop at the Beaver Valley Community Centre last week to discuss the relationship between the town and Grey County led by two facilitators, Michael Fenn and John Matheson. Both have extensive expertise in the municipal field. Matheson was a former chief of staff to the province’s Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, while Matheson has been an advisor for the Association of Municipalities of Ontario.

At issue is that the town contributes approximately 26% of the county’s levy despite having only 7% of the county’s permanent population and only 11% representation at the county level.

For that the town believes that it is under represented.

Municipalities have a history of change, Matheson explained, and after 17 years from the last round of restructuring and changes to the Municipal Act it is no surprise that The Town of the Blue Mountains, along with a number of other communities in the province, are beginning to question their roles.

“Ontario has a history of rewriting community boundaries; it’s a little like one of those volcanoes that erupt every 25 years or so,” said Matheson. “Its not a case that restructuring won’t happen; growth happens and things that worked in the past get twisted out of shape and change doesn’t happen until it becomes inevitable.”

Many of the attendees were respresenting groups and organizations in the community and their opinions varied from maintaining the status quo to full-scale change.

For Coun. Michael Martin he wasn’t surprised. As a member of an informal taskforce discussing concerns with members of Grey council, Martin sees this workshop as the first step in a long process of finding what works best.

“The common ground, that’s what we are trying to get to, to nail down some of our issues and bringing it to the county. This task force is set up between our two councils and it works on an informal basis so that people can talk to each other without the formality of a council meeting being subject to different rules,” said Martin. “But the main issue is that it is showing to us the community, that there are two roads to either change the structure or to cooperate with the county. There are two roads and we are probably going to have to go down each a bit at first to see which one doesn’t work.”

Blue Mountains Mayor John McKean is a little more impatient, particularly with the county’s response to a proposal to take over Grey County roads within the town’s boundaries.

“We have had a chance to take to Grey council about a year and a half ago about a road proposal and we had a motion to Grey County council to be considered and talk to our staff,” said McKean. “The county took a look at it and just brushed it off and in as much said we’re not interested.”

After that McKean said the town had sent a delegation to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and the suggestion of getting a mediator, which the county rejected.

That is when the task force headed by Martin was formed.

McKean believes that change will take place whether Grey County accepts it or not.

“As John Matheson said when development happens that it is time for a shift in boundaries and I think that we are getting to that point,” says McKean. “You know whether Grey County should be cut in half or maybe, the Town of Blue Mountain, Town of Collingwood and the Town of Wasaga Beach maybe should be the town of South Georgian Bay, It needs to change in Grey County the way the boundaries have been around here have likely been like that for 100 years. Nothing lasts that long.”

The rush in development in the area is going to change everything whether Grey County and the town’s neighbours are ready for it or not.

“There’s going to be a time, and it won’t be very long now where you are driving out of the town of Collingwood and cross into the town of Blue Mountain and unless there is a sign there, you won’t know,” McKean says.

jmcveigh@postmedia.com