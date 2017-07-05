Kittypalooza setting new records

COLLINGWOOD - If you are still in the 150 mood after all of the celebrations this past weekend, the Georgian Triangle Humane Society has a deal for you.

This weekend from July 6 – 8 brings Kittypalooza is back in South Georgian Bay and the GTHS has 150 kittens and cats up for adoption in the three day blitz. Spring is always a busy time in the kitten population and again this year it didn’t disappoint.

To help sweeten the pot and to help people wanting to find their new best friend, the GTHS has dropped their rates for this weekend only.

The Shelter is offering, adult cats for only $25 and Kittens for only $50 and seniors cats by donation.

All come Spayed or Neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, flea and parasite treated and six weeks of Pet Health Insurance.

Last year Kittypalooza found homes for 72 and staff and volunteers are working hard for this event to clear the shelter said Lynne Patterson, adoptions and outreach superintendent at the GTHS.

Kittypalooza runds from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the GTHS Shelter, 549 10th Line, Collingwood. For information call 705-445-5204