Scrubbing and cooking for Special Olympics

It was all hands on deck as the Collingwood detachment of the OPP and members of the region's Special Olympics scrubbed and buffed cars while drivers had a chance to have a burger during the BBQ/Car Wash hosted by the OPP Wednesday at the Ontario Street detachment. Helping with the photo are Special Olympian David Szakall 12 left Steph Smith, Alex Szakall 14, Detachment commander Mary Shannon and Constable Martin Hachey. All of the proceeds for the BBQ and car wash go to local Special Olympic efforts.