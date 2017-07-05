Team Give'r lives up to it's name

If they were looking for a life of adventure and travel two young men from Collingwood got it in spades after being selected as contestants for season five of The Amazing Race Canada.

The show leads 20 contestants through a series of remarkable challenges through Canada and internationally in a race that tests their limits both physically and mentally.

Led by host Jon Montgomery, a former gold medal Olympian himself, the challenges seem to push the extremes.

That’s just what Collingwood’s Kenneth McAlpine and Ryan LaChapelle, buddies since high school, were looking for as they headed into the unknown with their Team Give’r.

The two were at the Historic Gayety Theatre in Collingwood to kick off the premiere of the new season offering a little insight into the how’s and why’s, but there were no spoilers.

Watching the premiere Tuesday night, viewers got to see two amped up, kind of surfer dudes, ready to face all challenges.

Spend a couple of minutes and you quickly discover that what you see on the screen is no act. There two are high energy, rambunctious guys who seem to be having the time of their life.

“We are both born and raised in Collingwood, Ryan has lived on the west coast since high school actually working at various ski resorts and taking ski resort management at Selkirk College in Nelson B.C,” said McAlpine. “Myself, I have worked as a chef after training at Algonquin College and George Brown College after high school and our first season together was in Revelstoke in 2012.”

Getting together in public school they weren’t really that crazy about each other.

“When we first met as kids we didn’t really like each other, when we would see each other on the ski hill or at the skate park we would be kind of competition. When we got to high school and had a couple of classes together I thought this guy is great I don’t know why I didn’t meet him before,” said McAlpine.

Since then the two have formed a tight friendship.

Signing up for the race didn’t take a lot of convincing, Lachapelle remembers watching the American show with his family when he was a kid and always thought that he would like to try it.

“I’ve wanted to apply for the show for a couple of years and I wouldn’t do it with anyone else but Kenneth and we just did it because we were meant for the race. You know we travel enjoy adventure and we work seasonally so we are living the best years of our lives being in our mid-20s and we just wanted to do the next best thing,” said Lachapelle. “So the race is all about travel, adventure and experiencing new things, seeing different parts of Canada and the world and that’s what we do in general. It worked out perfectly because Ken was moving out west and the deadline for the show was a month after that.”

Obviously they won’t talk about how the show went, but the experience seems to have left them as jazzed up as ever and the experience has left them any worse for wear.

“We know there is so much more to life than bickering and being down on each other. That’s not what we do that’s not how we live, not just between us but everyone around us, you just try to encourage and inspire and that is why our friendship has grown the way it has,” said Lachapelle. “We just keep pushing each other forward and if we do fall we are there to pick each other up and keep given‘er.”

