Busy night for Police

WASAGA BEACH – Police in Wasaga Beach have been busy over the last two days arresting three drivers while under the influence of alcohol and on man smoking a joint on Beach Drive.

A Sunderland man was seen smoking marijuana on Beach Drive late Wednesday afternoon. When a police officer questioned him it was discovered that he had a quantity of the drug in his possession. The 41-year-old man’s first appearance in Collingwood court is August 15.

A couple of hours, later police stopped a car on Mosley Street driven by someone police believed was disqualified. He was and had been drinking. Charged with two offences, exceeding 80 mgs and driving while disqualified in a 26-year-old man from Amaranth Township.

Later that evening police at a RIDE check stop on Highway 26 arrested a 60-year-old Burlington woman for exceeding mgs. Her first appearance is August 1.

Just after midnight police stopped a car with out taillights on 69th Street North. Police were quickly able to determine the driver had been drinking and arrested a 28-year-old man from Mississauga.