COLLINGWOOD - Members of the Crime Unit from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP with the assistance of front line members of the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP recently charged a male in relation to offences of a sexual nature committed against young persons.

Charged is 46 year-old Eric Douglas from Collingwood.

Douglas is charged with four counts of Sexual Assault on a Person under 16 years of age and four counts of Sexual Interference with a person under 16 years of age.

As a result of a court imposed publication ban, the OPP will not be providing any additional information on this investigation.

He was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.