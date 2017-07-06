Former school site sold

COLLINGWOOD – After sitting vacant for years the former site of the original Admiral Collingwood School may soon be the hub of activity as plans for a condominium/commercial complex was announced July 6.

In a press release Stonebrook Developments is announced the completed purchase the property at the corner of Hume and Hurontario Streets on June 30th.

The plans include an upscale condominium and commercial project says Stonebrook Developments vice-president Paul Bonwick.

The site has long been a source of controversy first from the closure and demolition of the building in 2005 and the stalled development plans going back to 2006.

Initially a six-storey condominium had been planned but ran afoul of the heritage district plan that only allows the construction of up to three stories in the downtown heritage district.

The then owners of the property negotiated an agreement for a five-storey building, however the building though approved was never built.

“It is our intention to move in a considerate and expeditious manner, building a flagship Condominium that will provide a unique and upscale home for local residents as well as those looking to locate in our beautiful community,” says Bonwick. “Over the past four months, we have had our development team fully engaged on bringing this exciting development to market.”

The project identified as The Monaco is planned to have construction scheduled to commence in early 2018 and occupancy available for 2019.