An early portrait of Canada

When George Back walked through what would soon be Barrie, mid-spring of 1825, he'd already lived an extraordinary life full of adventure and historic acts.

He was travelling with Sir John Franklin, the famed, ill-fated Arctic explorer, for the second time.

Back, a lauded surveyor and artist, as well as a naval officer, travelled with Franklin's first trip to the Canadian Arctic. The first Franklin journey appeared cursed and almost ended like Franklin's last. Back's actions saved that trip both at the near beginning and again at the end. He doubled down with these actions on the second trip, earning him the admiration of Franklin and the Royal Navy with rarely bestowed speedy promotions.

Franklin valued the officer's talent as an artist and repeatedly mentioned him in despatches and in his journal through all his journeys with him.

A talented artist, Back provides us with some of the most accurate early views of a young Canada.

The two land journeys with Franklin were from Montreal to the Mackenzie River and north to the Arctic Ocean, and from York or Toronto, across Lake Simcoe to Barrie, along the first primitive roads - along the Nine Mile Portage west, and north to Willow Creek Depot and then up the Nottawasaga River - and then Wasaga Beach and Schooner Town and north to Penetanguishene before crossing the rest of the Great Lakes to the head of Lake Superior and out the series of lakes and rivers to Lake Winnipeg and northwest to the Mackenzie River.

The routes were roughly similar. One ran through the Great Lakes to the rivers and lakes linking Lake Superior to the Prairies, and the other ran north from Toronto to Wasaga Beach via Lake Simcoe and picking up the route through the Great Lakes at Wasaga.

All along the way, Back took private moments to record what he saw. Franklin later used many of these illustrations for his writings.

The second overland mission through what would become Simcoe County started after Franklin made his way north from York: "We next crossed Lake Ontario in a sailing boat, and came to York (now Toronto), the capital of Upper Canada, where we were kindly received by the Lieutenant-Governor, Sir Peregrine Maitland, and by Colonel Cockburn, and the Commissioners then employed on an inquiry respecting the value of the Crown Lands. From York we passed on to Lake Simcoe, in carts and other conveyances, halting for the night at the hospitable house of Mr. Robinson, of Newmarket."

The party landed near Big Bay Point - back then called Endeavour Point, and then Hewson's Point. They rested in Innisfil at Francis Hewson's place near Big Bay Point.

"We crossed Lake Simcoe in canoes and boats, and landed near the upper part of Kempenfelt Bay, but not without being obliged to break our way through the ice for a short distance." This was in April.

They travelled what would become Collier Street to Bayfield Street to Sophia and Ross streets, west to Sunnidale, and then followed the rest of the Nine Mile Portage across a ridge leading northwest. This was after transferring all their materiel to ox carts.

After a rest at the depot, everything was hauled down off the sand ridge and into the swamp to the combination of rowboats and canoes, where they would travel on water through the creek to the Nottawasaga River.

David Soules, of Innisfil, assisted Franklin in hauling his team and gear over the Nine Mile Portage with his ox cart. John McDonald, of Oro Township, also assisted in hauling material, as did James Johnson, of Kempenfelt. Both McDonald and Johnson stayed on for the duration of the expedition as cheap labour and valued voyageurs.

According to Franklin's notes: "A journey of nine miles, performed on foot, brought us to the River Nottawasaga, which we descended in a boat; and, passing through a part of Lake Huron, arrived at Penetanguishene. At this place we were hospitably entertained by Lieutenant (now Captain) Douglas, during eight days that we waited for the arrival of our Canadian voyageurs from Montreal."

Lewis Solomon, a native interpreter who moved from Drummond Island to Penetanguishene, recalled Franklin's visit: "There was a log-house on the hill, called the 'Masonic Arms,' a place of entertainment kept by Mrs. Johnson. This is the famous hostelry where Sir John Franklin was entertained in 1825 on his way north "¦" Solomon also knew Michel Teroahauté, the Iroquois voyageur who had accompanied Franklin's first overland trip. Teroahauté became infamous after being executed when he was suspected of killing three of his companions in order to eat them.

Franklin's goal was to reach the mouth of the Mackenzie River, then head west, ideally linking with Frederick William Beechey, who was sailing from the Bering Strait.

During the second expedition, Franklin and Back travelled to Great Bear Lake and built Fort Franklin on the western shore, where they wintered before heading out in the late spring of 1826. They arrived at the Mackenzie delta June 22, 1826, and, at Point Separation, the party split, with one team heading east to chart the coast to the mouth of the Coppermine River and Franklin and Back in two 26-foot boats, Lion and Reliance, headed west for the Bering Strait, where a crew under Beechey would be waiting in the HMS Blossom.

They reached the Arctic Ocean July 7, but Franklin and Back exhausted themselves defending their boats and gear from a raiding party of Inuit, which Back later sketched, after demonstrating his leadership abilities.

Franklin later used the illustration in his book, Narrative of a Second Expedition:

"A numerous party then drawing their knives, and stripping themselves to the waist, ran to the Reliance, and having first hauled her up as far as they could, began a regular pillage, handing the articles to the women, who, ranged in a row behind, quickly conveyed them out of sight. Lieutenant Back and his crew strenuously, but good-humouredly, resisted the attack, and rescued many things from their grasp, but they were overpowered by numbers ... It was now about eight o'clock in the evening, and we had been engaged in this harassing contest for several hours, yet the only things of importance which they had carried off were the mess canteen and kettles, a tent, a bale containing blankets and shoes, one of the men's bags, and the jib-sails. The other articles they took could well be spared, and they would, in fact, have been distributed amongst them, had they remained quiet. The place to which the boats were dragged is designated by the name of Pillage Point. I cannot sufficiently praise the fortitude and obedience of both boats' crews in abstaining from the use of their arms."

When it wasn't man fighting man, it was man fighting weather. When, after six weeks of making their way west, they were only at Return Reef, halfway to Icy Cape, Franklin decided to turn back. They reached Fort Franklin on the first day of fall in 1826, three weeks after the eastbound expedition's return. That winter, Back was promoted to commander.

At the end of the second expedition, half the length of the Arctic coast had been explored, from Kent Peninsula to Prudhoe Bay, Alaska.

Franklin returned from the Arctic region by way of the Ottawa River, which he descended in a canoe paddled by 14 voyageurs. The party reached Ottawa (then a village called Bytown) Aug. 15, 1827.

While at Ottawa, he fell in with Capt. Basil Hall, the distinguished traveller, who has preserved in his rare volume of etchings portraits of three Canadian voyageurs of Franklin's party - Francois Forcier, Enfant Lavallee and Malouin, the latter of whom was with Franklin during the whole of his journey, as steersman. Lavallee was from Drummond Island and brother of Dennis, one of the early settlers of Tiny Township. Lavallee Point on Georgian Bay is named after Dennis.

Another of Franklin's Canadian colleagues, John McDonald, died in February 1828. McDonald had made such an impression on Franklin and his family, Lady Franklin sent from England a headstone for his grave, in memory of the man who had given so many services during the overland journeys in aid of her husband. The headstone is at the graves of McDonald and his wife, in the Church of England cemetery at Newmarket.

McDonald was one of those who moved to the area. Andrew Hunter, in his History of Simcoe County, says McDonald "betook himself to the life of a civilian, and settled on lot 5, on the east side of the Penetanguishene Road, a mile north of the Kempenfelt town lot."

Back later returned to finish the job to the west from Kent Peninsula to Prudhoe Bay in 1833-35 and 1836-37.

Back's art from the Arctic caused a minor sensation as he was the first competent artist to range the Far North. After his works were published, they soon fell into the vast pit of forgotten creations.

Back returned to the North to search for John Ross, a lost Arctic explorer. Back traced rumours of a river that flowed to near where Ross was reported to be and located what was called Fish River or, as it's known today, Back River. The mission ended abruptly when word reached Back that Ross was home, safe and sound.

Back was welcomed home a hero in 1835 and, in a rare gesture, promoted to captain.

Back commanded one of the ships that later became part of Franklin's ill-fated last Arctic expedition that ended in his death, but years before that.

Back spent a number of years travelling Europe seeking a cure for his deteriorating health. He opposed the choice of Franklin to lead the 1845 expedition to the Arctic and reached out to James Ross to accept the job - Ross being much younger and fitter for the arduous mission.

Back was promoted to admiral in the Royal Navy and spent his years in quiet retirement.

He helped record Canada - including Simcoe County - in its early days as a forming country. In fact, Back helped draw the outlines of our forest homes in Simcoe County and across the land as well as the national border. He died in 1878.

Tom Villemaire is a former editor of papers in Simcoe County, including the Orillia Packet & Times, Midland Free Press, Barrie Examiner, Innisfil Examiner and Enterprise-Bulletin, and is the author of two history books. He now runs historylab.ca, podcasts and can be reached at tom@historylab.ca.