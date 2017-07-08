COLLINGWOOD - OPP have put the collar on a man that has been stealing from parked vehicles throughout the month of June.

The theft incidents took place in Collingwood in June and included the theft of electronics including a cell phone and tablet, personal effects including credit cards which were used fraudulently by the accused. The lengthy investigation led to officers identifying the accused male who has since been charged with the related offences.

Charged is a 33 year-old Grey Highlands man, he is facing 12 counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order, seven counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, eight counts of Use of Credit Card and Theft Under $5000 from a Motor Vehicle.

Police remind everyone to either lock it or lose when they park their vehicles and to try and keep valuables out of sight.