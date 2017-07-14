Barefoot coming to Theatre Collingwood

COLLINGWOOD - For an evening that will take you back to when things seemed like they were simpler, Theatre Collingwood is hosting Neil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park as part of its summer festival.

Written by Simon in the early 1960s, the challenges of an unlikely newlywed couple - the wife a free spirit and the new husband a buttoned-down junior lawyer - as they deal with their differences as the set up a new life in a tiny, run-down apartment.

For this production, running from July 24-27, Theatre Collingwood has enlisted the talents of Jesse Collins of The Orillia Opera House and Donnie Bowes of The Upper Canada Playhouse.

“This is the first time I have worked with each of these men, but I have wanted to for a long time”, said Erica Angus, executive director for Theatre Collingwood. “I think Donnie has done a fantastic job directing this production and I am thrilled that it will make its way to four playhouses this summer. It truly shows that collaborations are the way to go to extend the life of great productions, as well as to share expenses.”

This will be the fourth production that Theatre Collingwood has done in the newly renovated Historic Gayety Theatre this year.

This production is supported by Jan Trude and Tim Hortons. Tickets are on sale at the Theatre Collingwood box office on line at www.theatrecollingwood.ca, or by phone at 704-445-2200.